FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-RBS winding down distressed debt unit, sources say -Bloomberg
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 18, 2014 / 12:45 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-RBS winding down distressed debt unit, sources say -Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds RBS comment)

July 17 (Reuters) - State-backed Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc is shuttering a distressed-debt unit as it continues to shrink its investment bank, Bloomberg reported, citing three people familiar with the matter.

However, an RBS spokeswoman told Reuters that the lender was merely scaling back the division, not shutting it down.

“We are materially reducing our special situations desk,” the spokeswoman said, adding that RBS had already announced as much in May.

Distressed debt involves the purchase of the debt of companies in or near bankruptcy at a deep discount.

RBS has been shrinking its investment banking and international operations, giving in to demands from politicians that it focus on lending to British households and businesses, sources told Reuters in February. (Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bangalore; Editing by Steve Orlofsky and Lisa Shumaker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.