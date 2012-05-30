FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RBS looks to pay dividends "as soon as possible"
May 30, 2012 / 2:20 PM / 5 years ago

RBS looks to pay dividends "as soon as possible"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

EDINBURGH, May 30 (Reuters) - State-owned Royal Bank of Scotland will look to restore dividend payments as quickly as possible and sees such a move as a key step in enabling Britain to sell its stake in the bank, Chairman Philip Hampton told shareholders on Wednesday.

“I can give you a date, which is as soon as possible. Very few things would give me more pleasure than to return RBS to the dividend list because of all the other things it would say about the business,” Hampton said at RBS’s annual meeting.

“That is our top priority. It would also help the government in terms of selling their shares as well. There is complete alignment between our aspirations and those of shareholders.”

Hampton also said the bank was “keeping track” of the debate over Scottish independence but had no current plans to move location.

