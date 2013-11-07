FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RBS credit rating downgraded by Standard & Poor's
#Credit Markets
November 7, 2013 / 4:21 PM / 4 years ago

RBS credit rating downgraded by Standard & Poor's

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Royal Bank of Scotland’s credit rating has been downgraded by Standard & Poor‘s, which said plans to create an internal ‘bad bank’ to house its riskiest assets would delay its return to profitability.

S&P also said considerable uncertainties remain regarding RBS’s exposure to future litigation and conduct risk.

The agency has downgraded its long and short-term ratings on RBS to ‘A-/A-2’ from ‘A/A-1’ and has a negative outlook on the bank.

Shares in RBS were down 1.4 percent at 1600 GMT.

RBS said last week it would put 38 billion pounds ($61 billion) of loans into a new “capital resolution division” next year, which would free up 10-11 billion pounds of capital.

The faster rundown of assets will accelerate and increase losses on the loans and the bank expects to take an extra impairment charge of 4-4.5 billion pounds in the current quarter, it said.

