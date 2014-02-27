FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RBS not yet strong enough for any profitable UK sale-CEO
Sections
Featured
NFL players, owners defy Trump
U.S.
NFL players, owners defy Trump
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 27, 2014 / 9:41 AM / 4 years ago

RBS not yet strong enough for any profitable UK sale-CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Royal Bank of Scotland’s new boss said his bank was not in good enough shape for Britain to start selling its stake in the lender at a profit in the near term.

“We need to recognise that we are not yet a strong enough bank that can be privatised at a profit for the taxpayer in the immediate future,” Chief Executive Ross McEwan said in a presentation on Thursday.

“The journey to recovery and renewal is harder than was first anticipated back in 2008,” he said. Britain owns 81 percent of RBS after rescuing the bank in the financial crisis.

McEwan was laying out plans to revive RBS by focusing more on its core British banking business and cutting 5 billion pounds ($8.3 billion) of annual costs.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.