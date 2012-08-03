FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RBS says it has sacked staff after Libor probe
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
Technology
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
August 3, 2012 / 6:21 AM / 5 years ago

RBS says it has sacked staff after Libor probe

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Part-nationalised Royal Bank of Scotland said it had dismissed a number of employees for misconduct as a result of its investigations into an interest rate rigging scandal.

Chief Executive Stephen Hester confirmed on Friday that the matter is the subject of an ongoing regulatory investigation.

“The Libor situation is on our agenda and is a stark reminder of the damage that individual wrongdoing and inadequate systems and controls can have in terms of financial and reputational impact,” Hester said.

RBS, which is 82 percent-owned by the government, reported a first half operating profit of 1.83 billion pounds ($2.8 billion), down from 1.97 billion the year before.

The bank confirmed it has set aside a further 135 million pounds to compensate customers mis-sold loan insurance. It has taken a 125 million pound hit from costs arising from a computer systems failure in June.

RBS said the planned flotation of its insurance arm, Direct Line, was on track and planned for October this year.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.