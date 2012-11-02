FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK's RBS lifts Q3 profit, restructuring on track
November 2, 2012 / 7:21 AM / 5 years ago

UK's RBS lifts Q3 profit, restructuring on track

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Royal Bank of Scotland reported an increase in third-quarter operating profit benefiting from a decline in bad debt charges and said its restructuring would be complete in the next 18 months.

The part-nationalised British bank made an operating profit of 1.047 billion pounds ($1.69 billion), up from 2 million pounds in the same period the previous year. Investec had forecast operating profit of 700 million pounds.

RBS said it had set aside another 400 million pounds to compensate customers mis-sold loan insurance, bringing its total provision to 1.7 billion pounds.

