RBS fined $88 million by UK regulators for 2012 system crash

LONDON, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Royal Bank of Scotland was fined 56 million pounds ($88 million) by Britain’s financial regulators for a system crash in 2012 that left millions of customers unable to make or receive payments.
The penalties comprise a 42 million pounds fine from the Financial Conduct Authority and a 14 million pounds fine from the Prudential Regulation Authority.
RBS has already paid out 70.3 million pounds in compensation to UK customers affected by the outage and 460,000 pounds to non-RBS customers who were affected.
1 US dollar = 0.6391 British pound Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Steve Slater