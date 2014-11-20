FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RBS fined $88 million by UK regulators for 2012 system crash
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 20, 2014 / 7:12 AM / 3 years ago

RBS fined $88 million by UK regulators for 2012 system crash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Royal Bank of Scotland was fined 56 million pounds ($88 million) by Britain’s financial regulators for a system crash in 2012 that left millions of customers unable to make or receive payments.

The penalties comprise a 42 million pounds fine from the Financial Conduct Authority and a 14 million pounds fine from the Prudential Regulation Authority.

RBS has already paid out 70.3 million pounds in compensation to UK customers affected by the outage and 460,000 pounds to non-RBS customers who were affected.

1 US dollar = 0.6391 British pound Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Steve Slater

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.