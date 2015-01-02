RBS shares fall on report of higher U.S. toxic-debt fines

LONDON, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Shares in Royal Bank of Scotland fell 1.2 percent on Friday after The Times newspaper reported the lender could face fines over the sale of toxic mortgage-backed debt in the U.S. of more than 5 billion pounds ($7.76 billion).

The report, citing unnamed sources familiar with the situation, said that figure was above the 1.9 billion pounds set aside by the bank to cover potential fines.

Two traders said the report was the reason for the share-price fall. A spokeswoman for RBS declined to comment when contacted by Reuters. ($1 = 0.6444 pounds) (Reporting by Lionel Laurent and Pamela Barbaglia; editing by Simon Jessop)