RBS says 6 traders in discipline proceedings in FX probe
December 23, 2014 / 2:41 PM / 3 years ago

RBS says 6 traders in discipline proceedings in FX probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Royal Bank of Scotland said six employees had been placed into disciplinary proceedings as part of its review of failings in its foreign exchange trading.

RBS launched a review into its FX activities after it was one of six banks fined $4.3 billion last month for failing to stop traders trying to manipulate currency markets.

“As a result of investigations so far, six employees have been placed into a disciplinary process, three of whom are currently suspended, pending continuing investigations,” the bank said in an update on Tuesday.

It said it was reviewing the conduct of more than 50 current and former traders who were involved in the area of the investment bank that was the focus of regulators’ investigations. (Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Clare Hutchison)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
