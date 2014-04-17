FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RBS says independent review finds no evidence of systematic fraud
April 17, 2014 / 11:17 AM / 3 years ago

RBS says independent review finds no evidence of systematic fraud

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 17 (Reuters) - Royal Bank of Scotland said an independent review by law firm Clifford Chance had found no evidence that it systematically set out to defraud its business customers.

The bank, which is 81 percent-owned by the government, commissioned the review after a government advisor accused it of pushing struggling small firms into its “turnaround” unit, so it could charge higher fees and take control of their assets.

“I welcome the Clifford Chance findings which show no evidence of the serious and damaging allegation that we had set out to deliberately defraud our business customers,” Chief Executive Ross McEwan said on Thursday.

Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Neil Maidment

