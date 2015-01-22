RBS to refer some small businesses to peer-to-peer lenders

LONDON, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Royal Bank of Scotland said on Thursday it would refer small businesses rejected for loans to alternative finance providers Funding Circle and Assetz Capital.
Rival Santander entered into a similar relationship with Funding Circle last year, agreeing to refer customers which it believed the peer-to-peer lender was better placed to help.
Britain’s biggest banks have been accused of failing to provide sufficient credit to small businesses.
Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Steve Slater