RBS to refer some small businesses to peer-to-peer lenders
January 22, 2015 / 10:47 AM / 3 years ago

RBS to refer some small businesses to peer-to-peer lenders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Royal Bank of Scotland said on Thursday it would refer small businesses rejected for loans to alternative finance providers Funding Circle and Assetz Capital.

Rival Santander entered into a similar relationship with Funding Circle last year, agreeing to refer customers which it believed the peer-to-peer lender was better placed to help.

Britain’s biggest banks have been accused of failing to provide sufficient credit to small businesses.

Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Steve Slater

