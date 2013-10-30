FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK's RBS assessing FX benchmark service processes
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 30, 2013 / 8:17 AM / 4 years ago

UK's RBS assessing FX benchmark service processes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Royal Bank of Scotland is assessing processes around the way it offers foreign exchange benchmark services to clients, the British bank confirmed on Wednesday.

Bloomberg reported on Wednesday that RBS is reviewing how it trades in the minutes before key foreign exchange benchmarks are set, citing an Oct. 23 e-mail set by an RBS sales team to clients.

The email said that no RBS traders or proprietary system would take any position on the back of clients’ orders and that RBS would start “pre-hedging” orders up to 15 minutes before the benchmark is set to protect itself against market movements.

“We are currently considering processes around the benchmark service. The email does not reflect final policy and we are clarifying this with our clients,” RBS said.

Regulators are currently probing alleged rigging in the $5.3 trillion a day foreign exchange market.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.