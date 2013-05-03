RBS chairman says share sales could start in 2014

LONDON, May 3 (Reuters) - The chairman of state-backed Royal Bank of Scotland said he wants to be in a position to prepare a prospectus with the government enabling Britain to start selling off its shares from the middle of next year.

“What we want to do is have a business that is performing well...so that we can write a prospectus with the government enabling the government to start selling shares from let’s say the middle of 2014 on,” Philip Hampton said in a video interview published by the bank on its website.

“It could be earlier, that’s a matter for the government,” Hampton added in the interview.