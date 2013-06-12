FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 12, 2013 / 4:45 PM / in 4 years

RBS Hester says would have liked to stay for privatisation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 12 (Reuters) - Royal Bank of Scotland Chief Executive Stephen Hester said he would have liked to have stayed at the bank beyond this year to oversee its privatisation, but said it made sense to look for a successor before that process.

RBS said on Wednesday Hester will leave later this year.

“Of course I’d like to have stayed as I feel I’ve been in the trenches with all of my people helping RBS to recover and privatisation would have been a fitting end to those endeavours,” Hester said in a video posted by the bank.

“But it has been a very bruising and difficult job so I certainly don’t have to be prised away reluctantly.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
