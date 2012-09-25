FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RBS' Hester says bank targeting dividend resumption
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bank of England
September 25, 2012 / 7:56 AM / 5 years ago

RBS' Hester says bank targeting dividend resumption

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Royal Bank of Scotland Chief Executive Stephen Hester said on Tuesday that the bank is targeting resuming dividend payments and that completing its recovery plan should facilitate its eventual privatisation.

Speaking at the Bank of England Merrill Lynch annual banking conference in London, Hester said RBS, which is 82 percent-owned by the government, was “nearing the point of becoming a recovered bank” and was well on the way to becoming a “good” bank.

However, he added that the next 16 months carried important execution challenges.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.