LONDON, June 12 (Reuters) - Part-nationalised Royal Bank of Scotland said on Wednesday that Stephen Hester will step down as chief executive later this year and that it will begin searching for a successor immediately.

RBS, 81 percent owned by the government, said Hester will lead the business until December to ensure a smooth handover to his successor. It said Hester had been unable to make an open-ended commitment to the role having held it for five years already.