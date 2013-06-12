FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-UK minister Osborne praises RBS chief, 'time for bank to move on'
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 12, 2013 / 5:01 PM / 4 years ago

RPT-UK minister Osborne praises RBS chief, 'time for bank to move on'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 12 (Reuters) - British finance minister George Osborne said on Wednesday that it was time for Royal Bank of Scotland to move on from its “rescue phase” after its chief executive Stephen Hester said that he would step down later this year.

Britain pumped 45.8 billion pounds ($72 billion) into the bank to keep it afloat during the 2008 financial crisis leaving it with an 81 percent shareholding, and Osborne is expected to say next week the time is right to start privatising the country’s part-nationalised banks.

“Stephen Hester has made an important contribution to Britain’s recovery from the financial crisis,” Osborne said.

“Having brought RBS back from the brink, now is the time to move on from the rescue phase to focus on RBS being a UK bank that provides greater support to the British economy,” he added.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.