UK should not delay too long on RBS sale -Hester

LONDON, March 15 (Reuters) - Britain should not delay too long over kick-starting the sale of its shares in part-nationalised lender Royal Bank of Scotland, the chief executive of RBS said, as speculation grows that Britain could sell an initial stake at a loss.

“The faster the government starts selling its stake, the better for everyone,” RBS CEO Stephen Hester told Reuters on Thursday.

Hester, speaking on the sidelines of a conference organised by the British Chambers of Commerce, reiterated that the sale of the state’s RBS stake remained ultimately a matter for the government.

“The government have got to decide when to sell and at what price,” he said.

Britain owns around 82 percent of RBS after bailing out the bank with around 45 billion pounds ($70.6 billion) of taxpayers’ money during the 2008 credit crisis.

The average price at which the taxpayer acquired its stake in RBS was 49.90 pence, and RBS shares have traded stubbornly below that price, leaving the taxpayer nursing billions of pounds of losses.

The stake is managed by the government’s UKFI body, which this week signalled that an initial sale of RBS shares could take place sooner than expected, even though this would lead to a loss for the taxpayer.

“The possibility of an early sell-down does not surprise us,” Oriel Securities said in a research note.