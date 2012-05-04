FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RBS says on recovery path as Q1 profit ahead
May 4, 2012 / 6:21 AM / 5 years ago

RBS says on recovery path as Q1 profit ahead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 4 (Reuters) - State-backed Royal Bank of Scotland said it was on the path to recover as it reported a better-than-expected first-quarter operating profit and a big reduction in its balance sheet.

RBS, which is 82 percent owned by the UK government after being rescued during the 2008 financial crisis, on Friday reported a first quarter operating profit of 1.2 billion pounds ($1.9 billion), compared with a loss of 144 million the previous quarter.

“We are happy with progress in the first quarter though the economic and regulatory backdrop remains tough,” said Chief Executive Stephen Hester. “RBS continues, markedly, to regain strength and resilience.”

The bank said its funded balance sheet had decreased by a further 27 billion pounds to 950 billion.

