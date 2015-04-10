IndusInd Bank to buy RBS's India jewellery financing business

MUMBAI, April 10 (Reuters) - IndusInd Bank Ltd said it would buy Royal Bank of Scotland’s diamond and jewellery financing business in India and the related deposit portfolio.

RBS’s India diamond and jewellery financing loan book is about 45 billion rupees ($721.7 million) in size, IndusInd said in a stock exchange filing on Friday. It did not give a value for the deal.

RBS employees within the business will also move to IndusInd Bank, the Indian lender said, adding it had also signed a pact with ABN AMRO Bank NV for cooperation in diamond and jewellery financing business. ($1 = 62.3550 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)