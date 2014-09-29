FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RBS to invest $1.6 billion on services to corporate customers
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 29, 2014 / 3:11 PM / 3 years ago

RBS to invest $1.6 billion on services to corporate customers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - State-backed Royal Bank of Scotland said on Monday it would invest over 1 billion pounds ($1.6 billion) to improve services for its commercial and corporate customers.

The bank said the investment would result in simpler and quicker services for customers including account opening and lending, with most lending decisions being made within 5 days.

RBS will also set up eight new business hubs to support entrepreneurs. (1 US dollar = 0.6159 British pound) (Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Steve Slater)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.