RBS sees investment bank unit revenues down 65 pct under revamp
November 12, 2015 / 2:49 PM / 2 years ago

RBS sees investment bank unit revenues down 65 pct under revamp

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 12 (Reuters) - State-backed British lender Royal Bank of Scotland said it expects annual revenues in its corporate and institutional banking (CIB) business to fall to about 1.4 billion pounds ($2.1 billion) after it is restructured, down 65 percent from last year.

Costs in ‘Future CIB’, which includes investment banking, are expected to drop to 700-800 million pounds, down more than 75 percent from 3.6 billion pounds last year, RBS said in a presentation on Thursday detailing its CIB restructuring.

RBS said in February it would shrink its investment bank business by slashing its assets by 70 percent and cutting its geographic footprint.

CIB’s returns were too low, its costs and capital usage were too high, and many of its activities were too risky, Chief Executive Ross McEwan said at that time. ($1 = 0.6587 pounds) (Reporting by Steve Slater, editing by Anjuli Davies)

