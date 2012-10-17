FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RBS chairman says bank preparing for 2014 state sale
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 17, 2012 / 4:55 PM / in 5 years

RBS chairman says bank preparing for 2014 state sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Royal Bank of Scotland is positioning itself for a potential public offering of its state-held shares in 2014, Chairman Philip Hampton told Reuters on the sidelines of the British Bankers’ Association’s annual conference.

“The exercise we’re engaged in at the moment is to get the business into a shape that is most attractive for an offer for sale to the British public and international, probably, in 2014,” Hampton said.

Hampton said the structure of the sale would be up to the government.

“We are working on the assumption that at some stage there will be a prospectus which therefore has requirements for disclosure. We won’t necessarily just be targeting sophisticated invesotors. We’ll be targeting the public. The bank needs to be appropriately positioned for that,” he said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.