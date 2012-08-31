IT chaos costs climb for Irish arm of RBS

DUBLIN, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Royal Bank of Scotland’s Irish unit expects its costs from a chaotic computer systems failure to grow by tens of millions of euros beyond the 35 million euros ($44 million)already set aside, its chief executive said on Friday.

The turmoil from the glitches in June and July - which saw salaries fail to appear in accounts, holidaymakers unable to access cash at overseas ATMs and customers’ household bills go unpaid - has been a public relations disaster for the bank, Ireland’s third-largest lender.

The bank on Friday announced details of a compensation scheme, including out-of-pocket expenses of up to 120 euros and 25 euros for the inconvenience some customers experienced through extra trips to their bank branch.

“We set aside a provision of 35 million euros in the second-quarter financial results. These measures will end up costing us tens of millions on top of that,” chief executive Jim Brown told national broadcaster RTE.