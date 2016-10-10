FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 10, 2016 / 6:05 PM / a year ago

RBS Irish unit sells problem loans with $2.8 bln face value

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Oct 10 (Reuters) - The Irish unit of Royal Bank of Scotland has sold non-performing loans with a face value of 2.5 billion euro ($2.8 billion) to private equity firm Cerberus, the bank said on Monday.

The Project Oyster loan portfolio, a mixture of loans in the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland, is 71 percent business loans, 19 percent buy-to-let and 10 percent owner-occupied home loans, a spokeswoman said. ($1 = 0.8928 euros) (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Susan Fenton)

