FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RBS restores service after IT glitch hits customers
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 7, 2013 / 10:26 AM / 5 years ago

RBS restores service after IT glitch hits customers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Customers hit by technical problems Wednesday evening

* RBS says services are now back to normal

LONDON, March 7 (Reuters) - Royal Bank of Scotland said all systems were back to normal on Thursday after overnight computer problems caused disruption for customers for the second time in nine months.

RBS, which is 82-percent owned by the taxpayer, apologised for Wednesday evening’s disruption in a statement to allay fears that customers could suffer a repeat of a similar system failure in June which left millions unable to make or receive payments.

“We are disappointed that our customers have faced disruption to banking services for a period yesterday evening, and apologise for that,” RBS said in a statement.

The June problems cost RBS 175 million pounds ($263 million) to rectify and Chief Executive Stephen Hester chose to waive his bonus after a public relations disaster.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.