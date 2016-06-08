Russian businesman Kim agrees with RBS to buy Kazakh business

MOSCOW, June 8 (Reuters) - Igor Kim, a Russian businessman who co-owns mid-sized Expobank, has signed an agreement to buy the Kazakh business of British bank RBS, a spokesperson for Kim said on Wednesday.

Kim is waiting for approval from the Kazakh central bank for the deal to be completed, the spokesperson said.

The businessman emerged with his partners as an asset consolidator after the global crash of 2008 forced Western banks to downsize, buying the Russian commercial banking unit of Barclays in 2011.

In January he said he was interested in acquisitions in Russia and abroad in 2016.