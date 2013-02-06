FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK's RBS fined $615 million in rate rigging probe
February 6, 2013 / 1:25 PM / 5 years ago

UK's RBS fined $615 million in rate rigging probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Royal Bank of Scotland will pay $615 million to U.S. and British authorities to settle allegations it manipulated key interest rate benchmarks including the London interbank offered rate (Libor).

The bank said on Wednesday John Hourican, head of RBS’s investment bank had agreed to leave following the misconduct of staff in that business.

Part state-owned RBS is the third bank to be punished following investigations into rate-fixing by authorities around the world.

Switzerland’s UBS agreed to pay $1.5 billion to settle charges while Barclays paid approximately $450 million.

