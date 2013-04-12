FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Japan orders RBS to boost compliance after Libor rigging
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
At least 20 killed in shooting rampage at Vegas concert
At least 20 killed in shooting rampage at Vegas concert
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
April 12, 2013 / 8:56 AM / in 4 years

UPDATE 1-Japan orders RBS to boost compliance after Libor rigging

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* RBS Japan unit says head of the firm will step down

* Japan FSA says firm’s conduct was “unjust and malicious”

* RBS says will conduct governance review for Japan unit

TOKYO, April 12 (Reuters) - Japan’s financial industry watchdog ordered Royal Bank of Scotland’s Tokyo unit to bolster compliance on Friday, becoming the latest global regulator to punish the bank in the wake of a interest rate rigging scandal.

In a statement RBS Securities Japan Ltd apologised to its customers and said that its head Ryusuke Otani would leave the firm and be replaced by Shoji Toby Taniguchi.

The Financial Services Agency ordered RBS Securities to shore up its compliance after finding employees had sought to manipulate interest rates to profit on derivative trades, calling its conduct “seriously unjust and malicious”.

The Japanese watchdog’s directive is the latest punishment meted out by a regulator following the eruption of an inudstry-wide scandal over the rigging of The London Interbank Offered Rate (Libor) and other benchmark rates last year.

RBS was fined $612 million by U.S. and British authorities in February to settle allegations it manipulated benchmark interest rates. As part of that settlement, RBS’ Japan unit agreed to plead guilty to one count of wire fraud in relation to yen Libor.

RBS Securities said it would undertake a comprehensive review of its governance structures in Japan.

The FSA’s order requires RBS to bolster compliance and periodically report back to the regulator on its progress. The order did not include a suspension of operations or other penalties that could have had a more direct hit on its business.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.