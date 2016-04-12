FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK watchdog bans former RBS trader over Libor misconduct
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 12, 2016 / 9:51 AM / a year ago

UK watchdog bans former RBS trader over Libor misconduct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, April 12 (Reuters) - Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority said it has banned former Royal Bank of Scotland trader Paul White from working in financial services over his conduct in submitting quotes for compiling the Libor interest rate benchmark.

The FCA said between 8 March 2007 and 24 November 2010, White was the primary submitter of yen and Swiss franc Libor quotes for RBS.

“By allowing his submissions to be set, in effect, by those with collateral financial interests in the outcome, Mr White recklessly disregarded the risk - the obvious risk - that his Libor submission might corrupt Libor’s integrity,” FCA director of enforcement, Mark Steward, said in a statement.

White was fired by RBS for misconduct over Libor in late 2011, Reuters reported in 2012.

“This ban should reinforce the message that working in financial markets entails obligations and responsibilities and that serious failures will result in substantial penalties including fines and prohibitions,” the statement said.

The FCA said it would have fined White 250,000 pounds ($357,450) were it not for his “serious financial hardship”.

White could not immediately be reached for comment.

$1 = 0.6994 pounds Reporting by Huw Jones; editing by David Clarke

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.