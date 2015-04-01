Dubai bank CBD to buy $817 mln of UAE company loans from RBS

DUBAI, April 1 (Reuters) - Commercial Bank of Dubai (CBD) has agreed to acquire around 3 billion dirhams ($816.8 million) of corporate loans from Royal Bank of Scotland, the Dubai-based lender said on Wednesday.

The portfolio of loans was mostly to large United Arab Emirates-based companies, CBD said in a statement.

The transaction was expected to be complete during April 2015, with the bank using its own funds for the purchase, CBD added. ($1 = 3.6728 UAE dirham) (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)