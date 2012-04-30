FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RBS M&A bankers plan boutique spin-off - executive
April 30, 2012 / 6:41 AM / 5 years ago

RBS M&A bankers plan boutique spin-off - executive

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, April 30 (Reuters) - Royal Bank of Scotland’s mergers and acquisitions (M&A) business will be spun off into a boutique advisory firm run by some of its current staff, the bank’s chief executive for the Middle East and Africa told reporters on Monday.

“The M&A bankers plan to form a boutique business,” Simon Penney said in Dubai.

“It’s not clear as to which regions would join in but that’s the plan,” he added.

The bank, 82-percent owned by the British government, is exiting mergers and acquisitions as part of a restructuring announced in January.

