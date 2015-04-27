FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 27, 2015 / 6:22 AM / 2 years ago

RBS sells further North American loan portfolio to Mizuho

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 27 (Reuters) - Royal Bank of Scotland has sold a further portfolio of North American loans to Mizuho , as it continues to sell off unwanted international assets to focus on domestic lending.

RBS, which is 80 percent-owned by the British government, said the additional portfolio sold to Mizuho comprises $5.6 billion of loan commitments. It will receive $500 million in cash from the sale, generating an overall loss from the disposal of around $30 million.

RBS agreed in February to sell U.S. and Canadian loan commitments to Mizuho, in a deal worth £3 billion, marking the largest move overseas by one of Japan’s top banks. (Reporting by Matt Scuffham, editing by Sinead Cruise)

