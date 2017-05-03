LONDON May 3 Investor advisory firm
Institutional Shareholder Services has advised shareholders in
Royal Bank of Scotland to vote against its remuneration
policy next week because it is unclear how bonuses will be paid
out to senior directors.
The group, which advises institutional investors, raised
concerns about what will qualify Chief Executive Ross McEwan and
Chief Financial Officer Ewen Stevenson to earn payouts even
though the size of potential bonuses are being cut.
The firm said that the reduction in bonuses available to
McEwan and Stevenson was not enough to offset "uncertainty
around how performance will be assessed."
RBS will hold its annual general meeting in Edinburgh on May
11.
(Reporting By Andrew MacAskill, Editing by Lawrence White)