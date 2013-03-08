UK's RBS says 93 staff paid over 1 mln stg in 2012

LONDON, March 8 (Reuters) - State-backed Royal Bank of Scotland paid 93 of its staff over 1 million pounds ($1.5 million) in 2012, a year the bank was caught up in an interest rate rigging scandal and paid out billions for mis-selling.

The bank, which is 82 percent-owned by the UK taxpayer, said that pay for its executive directors and top 8 executives was 21 million pounds, down 16 percent on the year before.

RBS said its 386 “code staff”, an industry definition for people in risk-taking jobs, earned an average of 701,000 pounds in 2012.