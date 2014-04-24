FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bartlett and de Ruiter promoted in RBS investment bank shake-up
#Credit Markets
April 24, 2014 / 4:18 PM / 3 years ago

Bartlett and de Ruiter promoted in RBS investment bank shake-up

Gareth Gore

2 Min Read

LONDON, April 24 (IFR) - RBS has made a series of senior appointments within its corporate and institutional bank, unveiling a new layer of management just two months after group chief executive, Ross McEwan, promised a complete overhaul of the unit.

Debt capital markets veteran Richard Bartlett takes on the new role of head of UK client coverage, reporting to the acting head of the investment bank, John Owen, and the global head of markets, Peter Nielsen. Bartlett will be responsible for the coverage of both financial institution and corporate clients.

Jan de Ruiter takes on a similar head of client coverage role in the Europe, Middle East and Africa region, reporting to Owen and director of transition, Jason Richardson. De Ruiter will retain his country executive responsibilities in the Netherlands.

In the US, Michael Lyublinsky will continue in his capacity as global head of trading and head of markets, Americas. He will work alongside Bob McKillip, who will oversee DCM in the region across investment-grade, high-yield, ABS origination and syndicate.

For regulatory purposes, they will also both continue in their roles as co-chief executives of the US broker dealer, RBS Securities. Lyublinsky will report locally to McKillip and globally to Nielsen. (Reporting by Gareth Gore, Editing by Helene Durand and Philip Wright)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
