Scottish prosecutors say no criminal case against RBS over rights issue
May 12, 2016 / 12:55 PM / a year ago

Scottish prosecutors say no criminal case against RBS over rights issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 12 (Reuters) - Scotland’s Crown Office said on Thursday there was insufficient evidence of criminal conduct to prosecute Royal Bank of Scotland or its directors over the bank’s 2008 rights issue.

The prosecutor in 2011 launched an investigation into the 12 billion pound ($17.36 billion) capital raising after shareholders claimed they were misled over the condition of the bank, which was bailed out by the British government during the 2008 financial crisis.

“Following careful examination of all the evidence seen to date, Crown Counsel have decided that there is insufficient evidence in law of criminal conduct either in relation to RBS as an institution or any directors or other senior management involved in the rights issue,” a Crown Office spokesperson said.

$1 = 0.6913 pounds Reporting By Lawrence White. Editing by Jane Merriman

