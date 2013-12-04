FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RBS says "sobering" EU fines fully provisioned for
December 4, 2013 / 11:37 AM / 4 years ago

RBS says "sobering" EU fines fully provisioned for

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 4 (Reuters) - State-backed bank Royal Bank of Scotland said a 391 million euro ($531.3 million) fine handed to it by European antitrust regulators on Wednesday had been fully provisioned for.

European Union regulators fined RBS and five other financial firms a record total of 1.71 billion euros ($2.3 billion) for rigging financial benchmarks.

“We acknowledged back in February that there were serious shortcomings in our systems and controls on this issue, but also in the integrity of a very small number of our employees,” RBS Chairman Philip Hampton said in a statement.

“Today is another sobering reminder of those past failings and nobody should be in any doubt about how seriously we have taken this issue.”

