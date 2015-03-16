FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RBS eyes sale or wind-down of CEEMEA corporate, institutional banking
#Financials
March 16, 2015

RBS eyes sale or wind-down of CEEMEA corporate, institutional banking

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, March 16 (Reuters) - Royal Bank of Scotland is exploring options for the sale or wind-down of its corporate and institutional banking operations in central and eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa (CEEMEA), a spokeswoman for the bank said on Monday.

RBS said last month that it would exit CEEMEA while substantially cutting its presence in Asia and the United States within its corporate and institutional banking business.

The bank is exploring options for the sale or wind-down of operations in the Czech Republic, Russia, the Middle East, Africa, Kazakhstan, Turkey and Poland, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters. The exception would be operational activities and services in the bank’s Poland service centre, the source added. (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

