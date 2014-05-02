FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RBS's Bostock steps down as finance chief May 19
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 2, 2014 / 6:17 AM / 3 years ago

RBS's Bostock steps down as finance chief May 19

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 2 (Reuters) - Royal Bank of Scotland said Nathan Bostock will cease to be finance director from May 19 and leave the RBS board on May 28.

RBS previously announced Bostock is leaving to join rival Santander UK, and will be replaced by Credit Suisse investment banker Ewen Stevenson.

RBS said Bostock will not receive any compensation for loss of office, although he will continue to receive salary, pension and benefits up to the point his employment ends on August 18.

RBS trebled its profit in the first quarter, benefiting from improved cost control and a reduction in impairment costs. (Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Matt Scuffham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.