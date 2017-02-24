LONDON Feb 24 Royal Bank of Scotland
reported on Friday a sharp rise in losses as higher misconduct
charges and restructuring costs underscored the challenges
facing the lender nine years after it required the world's
biggest bank bailout.
RBS, which has not made an annual profit since 2007, booked
6.96 billion pounds ($8.74 billion) of losses for 2016, against
a 1.98 billion pound loss in the same period a year earlier.
Once, briefly, the world's largest bank by assets, RBS is in
the midst of a vast, multi-year restructuring of the bank, which
includes asset sales, job cuts and wading through a series of
legal scandals.
"This is a bank that has been on a remarkable journey. We
still have further to go. But the next three years will not be
the same as the past three," Chief Executive Ross McEwan said in
the statement.
RBS announced plans to cut 750 million pounds of costs from
the business next year to help offset the challenge of a low
interest rate economy that makes it harder for the bank to make
money.
($1 = 0.7962 pounds)
(Reporting By Andrew MacAskill and Lawrence White)