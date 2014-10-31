FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RBS sets aside $639 million to settle forex probes
October 31, 2014 / 7:04 AM / 3 years ago

RBS sets aside $639 million to settle forex probes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Royal Bank of Scotland said it had set aside 400 million pounds ($639 million) to cover potential fines for manipulating currency markets and another 100 million pounds to compensate customers mis-sold loan insurance.

The bank, which is 80 percent-owned by the British government, said it made a third quarter pretax profit of 1.27 billion pounds, compared with a loss of 634 million the year before. That was ahead of the average analyst forecast of 1.1 billion, which was compiled by the bank.

RBS also said it plans to keep its Ulster Bank business, following an upturn in the Irish economy.

1 US dollar = 0.6263 British pound Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Steve Slater

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
