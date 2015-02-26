RBS makes $5.4 bln loss after taking hit on value of U.S. business

LONDON, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Royal Bank of Scotland reported a 2014 loss of 3.5 billion pounds ($5.4 billion), hit by a writedown on the value of its U.S. business Citizens and new charges relating to foreign exchange investigations and mis-selling.

The loss compared with an attributable loss of 9 billion pounds the previous year.

RBS, which is 79 percent-owned by the British taxpayer, also announced the appointment of ex-financial regulator Howard Davies as its new chairman. ($1 = 0.6437 pounds) (Reporting by Matt Scuffham, editing by Sinead Cruise)