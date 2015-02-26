FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RBS makes $5.4 bln loss after taking hit on value of U.S. business
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 26, 2015 / 7:15 AM / 3 years ago

RBS makes $5.4 bln loss after taking hit on value of U.S. business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Royal Bank of Scotland reported a 2014 loss of 3.5 billion pounds ($5.4 billion), hit by a writedown on the value of its U.S. business Citizens and new charges relating to foreign exchange investigations and mis-selling.

The loss compared with an attributable loss of 9 billion pounds the previous year.

RBS, which is 79 percent-owned by the British taxpayer, also announced the appointment of ex-financial regulator Howard Davies as its new chairman. ($1 = 0.6437 pounds) (Reporting by Matt Scuffham, editing by Sinead Cruise)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.