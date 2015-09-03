FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK bank lending to small firms rises in Q2 - BoE data
September 3, 2015 / 8:46 AM / 2 years ago

UK bank lending to small firms rises in Q2 - BoE data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 3 (Reuters) - The Bank of England said net lending to small businesses by banks and building societies taking part in its Funding for Lending Scheme grew by 490 million pounds ($750 million) in the second quarter of 2015.

The biggest net lenders to small-and-medium enterprises during the period were Lloyds Banking Group and challenger bank Aldermore, the data showed.

The biggest declines in lending to small firms came at Nationwide Building Society and Royal Bank of Scotland ($1 = 0.6532 pounds) (Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Steve Slater)

