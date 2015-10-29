RBS set for Q3 loss as restructuring, misconduct charges mount

* Analysts forecast 84 mln stg Q3 pretax loss

* Bank facing probes in Britain and United States

By Matt Scuffham

LONDON, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Royal Bank of Scotland is expected to make a loss in the third quarter, hit by costs relating to past misconduct and restructuring, hampering the British government’s plans for a further sale of its shares.

RBS was rescued at a cost of 45.8 billion pounds ($70 billion) to taxpayers during the 2007/09 financial crisis, leaving the government holding a 78 percent stake.

Britain’s finance ministry began selling that down in August, with the sale of a 5.4 percent stake at a loss of 1 billion pounds, and is keen to proceed with another sale, possibly as early as December, industry sources say.

RBS is expected to report a third-quarter pretax loss of 84 million pounds on Friday, compared with a profit of 1.3 billion pounds in the same period the previous year, according to a poll of seven analysts supplied by the company.

The bank, which is drastically reducing its investment bank and international operations, is expected to report restructuring costs of about 900 million pounds during the period and misconduct charges of around 450 million, analysts forecast.

RBS is facing a number of probes relating to past misconduct which threaten to undermine its turnaround under Chief Executive Ross McEwan.

Authorities in the United States are investigating claims the bank misled investors in mortgage-backed securities in the United States. Court documents filed in June suggested it could have to pay $13 billion to settle the claims.

Meanwhile, Britain’s financial regulator is expected to publish findings from an investigation into RBS’s treatment of struggling small firms later this year. The bank is accused of pushing viable businesses into its restructuring unit so it could seize their assets and charge higher fees.