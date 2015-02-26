BRIEF-RBS says to cut size of CIB balance sheet by 60 pct

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Royal Bank of Scotland says:

* Rbs Cib To Reduce Its Rwas By 60% From £107 Bln At 31 December 2014 To £35 bln * Exceeded its 2014 cost reduction targets with savings of £1.1 billion

* In 2015, we also plan to start a programme of issuing basel iii compliant additional tier 1 capital instruments

* Rbs markets businesses to exit central and eastern europe, middle east and africa, and substantially reduce presence in asia pacific and us

* Rbs says to exit cash management services outside uk and ireland

* Rbs says cib will reduce its geographical footprint to approximately 13 countries, compared with 38 at end of 2014 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Steve Slater)