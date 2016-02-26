BRIEF-RBS says capital payouts now likely later than Q1, 2017

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc

* Says expects income to stabilise in 2016 as headwinds from low interest rates and uncertain macroeconomic environment are balanced by strong planned volume growth.

* Says CIB may see some modest further income erosion.

* Says work continues on separation of Williams & Glyn, but this will now not be achieved until after Q1 2017.

* Says given challenges in separating Williams & Glyn and potentially elongated period to resolve U.S. RMBS-related litigation claims and regulatory investigations, we now consider it more likely that capital distributions will resume later than Q1 2017.