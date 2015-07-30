FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RBS says not in talks with U.S. authorities over mortgage settlements
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 30, 2015 / 7:06 AM / 2 years ago

RBS says not in talks with U.S. authorities over mortgage settlements

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 30 (Reuters) - Royal Bank of Scotland is not currently in talks with U.S. authorities to settle claims it misled investors in mortgage-backed securities in the United States, its finance director told reporters.

The bank has so far set aside 2.1 billion pounds ($3.3 billion) to deal with the matter and analysts had expected settlements before the end of 2015.

“We’re not currently in any settlement discussions with U.S. authorities. We would hope and expect that we would enter into discussions over the next 6 to 12 months but we’re not currently in any discussions,” Ewen Stevenson told reporters.

$1 = 0.6410 pounds Reporting by Matt Scuffham, editing by Sinead Cruise

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.