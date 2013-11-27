FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RBS boss: no "systematic" profiting from troubled firms
November 27, 2013 / 5:26 PM / 4 years ago

RBS boss: no "systematic" profiting from troubled firms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Royal Bank of Scotland’s boss said he did not believe the UK state-backed bank had conducted a “systematic” effort to profit on the back of its troubled business customers.

Chief Executive Ross McEwan said a review into business practices at its global restructuring group (GRG) will consider allegations that the bank mistreated struggling small businesses.

He said the most serious allegation was that RBS “conducted a systematic effort to profit” on the back of trouble customers.

“We do not believe that this is the case, but it has nonetheless done serious damage to RBS’s reputation. No evidence has been provided for that allegation to the bank. The review will investigate the claim fully and I will report back on its findings,” McEwan said in a statement on Wednesday.

