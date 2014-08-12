FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RBS awards $6 million of shares to executives in role-based pay
August 12, 2014 / 12:16 PM / 3 years ago

RBS awards $6 million of shares to executives in role-based pay

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 12 (Reuters) - State-backed Royal Bank of Scotland has awarded shares worth 3.5 million pounds ($5.9 million) to ten executives under new role-based pay awards it brought in to navigate limits on annual bonuses.

The biggest payout, worth 530,000 pounds, has gone to restructuring chief Rory Cullinan, the bank said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

RBS, which is 81 percent-owned by the British government, scrapped plans to pay executives bonuses worth up to double their salary after opposition from the government. It instead agreed to pay them a maximum of one times their basic pay.

$1 = 0.5962 British Pounds Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Steve Slater

